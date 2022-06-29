SC to hear Shiv Sena plea against Maharashtra floor test at 5 pm, rebel MLAs headed to Goa soon
The governor’s order, the Shiv Sena says, is unlawful because the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.
The Supreme Court will hear at 5 pm today, a plea filed by the Shiv Sena against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision asking the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to face a floor test on Thursday.
In its plea, the Shiv Sena said that the governor’s order was unlawful as the Supreme Court has not yet decided on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde. The rebel MLAs want the Shiv Sena to break its alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.
On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis had approached the governor urging him to announce the floor test.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, the rebel MLAs of Maharashtra left the Guwahati hotel they were staying in and were headed towards the airport. They will fly to Goa and then travel to Mumbai ahead of the floor test tomorrow.
Live updates
12.31 pm: Maharashtra Independent MLA Rajendra Raut says he has always been a supporter of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and will back the party in the floor test, reports ANI
12.19 pm: A special flight will take the rebel MLAs from Guwahati to Goa later today afternoon, reports The Indian Express.
Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the rebel legislators tells PTI: “We will be staying at a place that is one hour air distance from Mumbai, so that that we can comfortably reach the state capital for the floor test.”
12.17 pm: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs head towards Guwahati airport from a hotel they were staying in since last week, reports PTI. Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and other state BJP leaders are accompanying Eknath Shinde and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs.
11.43 am: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis calls a meeting of his party MLAs at his home later today, reports ANI.
11.35 am: Ahead of the floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow, here is how the numbers stack up:
11.29 am: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil expresses confidence that their faction has the required support to win tomorrow’s floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, reports ANI.
11.28 am: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders arrive at the home of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, reports ANI.
10.55 am: Justice Surya Kant says the Supreme Court will hear the matter at 5 pm, reports Live Law.
“Floor test is illegal as it cannot include persons facing disqualification,” Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court minutes earlier.
10.25 am: Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu files an application in the Supreme Court, challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test tomorrow, reports Live Law.
9.59 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says the party will approach the Supreme Court against the governor’s call to hold a floor test on Thursday, reports ANI.
“This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in Supreme Court,” he says. “The Governor was waiting for this moment only.”
9.20 am: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, camping in Guwahati, says he will come to Mumbai tomorrow to participate in the trust vote, reports PTI.
9.10 am: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asks Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House tomorrow at 11 am.