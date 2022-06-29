Attorney General KK Venugopal has agreed to continue as the attorney general for three more months following a request by the Union government, PTI reported on Thursday, citing government officials.

His tenure was to end on June 30.

The officials told PTI that 91-year-old Venugopal was not keen on continuing as the attorney general due to “personal reasons”. However, he changed his decision after the Centre requested him to continue, they said.

Venugopal had replaced Mukul Rohtagi as the attorney general on July 1, 2017, reported the Hindustan Times.

While attorney generals hold the office for a three-year term, Venugopal had requested to end his tenure early given his advanced age.

An eminent advocate of the Supreme Court, Venugopal has appeared in a several cases, including on matters of the Constitution and corporate law. He was an additional solicitor general between 1979 and 1980.

Venugopal was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan, second-highest civilian award, in 2015.