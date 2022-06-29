A girl’s body with strangulation marks was recovered on Tuesday night from a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, the Hindustan Times reported.

The parents, who found the girl’s scarf wrapped around her neck, filed a police complaint alleging that she was raped and murdered.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakhimpur Sandip Singh said that the officers had inspected the spot.

Forensic teams and fingerprint experts collected the evidence from the crime scene.

“An in-camera post-mortem of the body by a panel of doctors will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death,” Suman said.

The police can only confirm the complainants’ allegations after the report, he added.

The preliminary investigations pointed at murder by strangulation, according to Inspector General of Police Laxmi Singh.

Some suspects have been taken into custody and the police are interrogating them, Singh added, according to PTI.