Here are the top political developments of the day from Maharashtra:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post on Wednesday, a day before facing a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. “I had come [to power] in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion,” Thackeray said, according to ANI. “I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan.” The Supreme Court refused to stay a floor test called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It, however, said the result of the floor test will be subject to the outcomes of this petition, which would now be heard on July 11, according to The Indian Express. In a separate hearing, the Supreme Court also allowed jailed Nationalist Congress Party leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to take part in the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on June 30. The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv, reported ANI. It also changed the name of Navi Mumbai Airport to DB Patil International Airport. The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena on Wednesday evening checked out of the Guwahati hotel they have been staying in since June 22. They will reportedly fly to Goa and then travel to Mumbai ahead of the floor test scheduled to be held in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday morning. Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that they will carry forward the agenda of ideology of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. “We are not rebels. We are [the] Shiv Sena,” Shinde said upon reaching the Guwahati Airport, according to ANI. “We will work for the Hindutva ideology and development of the state.”