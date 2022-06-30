Maharashtra political crisis: Thackeray urges Shiv Sena workers not to disrupt government formation
Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday as CM after the Supreme Court rejected the Shiv Sena’s plea against the governor’s decision to hold a floor test.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday gave his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, ending his tenure at the post of about two-and-a-half years.
Thackeray urged Shiv Sena workers not to disrupt the formation of the new government. “Tomorrow, a new democracy will take birth, and it will be a new start,” he said. “No Shiv Sainik should come in their way.”
The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to stake claim to form the government on Thursday or Friday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had rejected the Shiv Sena’s plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision asking the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to face a floor test to prove its majority in the state assembly on Thursday.
Live updates
7.50 am: On Wednesday evening, Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The governor asked him to continue as chief minister till an alternate arrangement is made.
7.45 am: Here is a roundup of the key events pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis from Wednesday:
- The Maharashtra Cabinet, in its last decisions under the Thackeray-led government, approved the renaming of the city of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and the city of Osmanabad to Dharashiv. The cabinet also approved a decision to name the new airport at Navi Mumbai after DB Patil, a leader who fought for the rights of persons who were displaced to build the township.
- Rebel MLAs who had been camping at a hotel in Guwahati since last week left the city. Reports said that they were likely to travel to Goa before returning to Maharashtra.