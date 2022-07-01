The Supreme Court on Friday said that suspended Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma is “single-handedly responsible” for tensions that erupted after she made controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad, Live Law reported.

Protests broke out in several parts of the country on June 10 against the disparaging remarks made by Sharma during a show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on Times Now on May 26.

On Tuesday, a tailor in Udaipur was murdered after he purportedly made a social media post supporting Sharma. The assailants filmed the killing.

Several first information reports have been registered against Sharma across the country. On Friday, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was hearing a plea filed by Sharma to transfer all the FIRs to Delhi, Bar and Bench reported.

However, the Supreme Court refused to hear Sharma’s petition and asked her to approach the High Courts.

The judges said that Sharma’s comments were “disturbing” and that she should have made a public apology.

“What is her business to make these remarks,” the bench asked. “The way she ignited emotions across the country…this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

The judges also took exception to the television debate during which Sharma made the comment.

“What was the TV debate for?” Justice Kant asked. “Only fan an agenda? Why did they choose a sub judice topic [the Gyanvapi mosque case]?”