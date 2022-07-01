A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Nupur Sharma single-handedly responsible for igniting emotions in the country, says Supreme Court: The judges said that the debate on Times Now channel where she made controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad, had been organised only to ‘fan an agenda’.
  2. Eknath Shinde-led government to face floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on July 4: Uddhav Thackeray says Maha Vikas Aghadi would not have existed had BJP agreed to split CM’s tenure
  3. Single-use plastic banned in India from today: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021 in August.
  4. Delhi High Court issues notice to police on Mohammed Zubair’s plea challenging four-day remand:  Twitter handle that led to Mohammed Zubair’s arrest back online.
  5. Rajasthan transfers 32 police officers in the aftermath of Udaipur murder: Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed for having shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
  6. In first Cabinet meeting, Eknath Shinde shifts metro car shed back to Aarey Colony in Mumbai: Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena plea seeking suspension of 16 rebel MLAs on July 11.
  7. Jammu and Kashmir High Court allows final rites of killed civilian, denies permission to exhume body: Mohammad Amir Magrey died in November but his body was not handed over to his family as security forces had alleged that he was a militant.
  8. Manipur landslide toll rises to 14, bad weather disrupts rescue operations: About 60 persons, including villagers, labourers, Army and railway personnel could be buried in the debris, a senior police official said.
  9. India is at high risk for mass killings, says senior US official: International Religious Freedom’s Rashad Hussain cited a report from the Early Warning Project at Germany’s Holocaust Museum while making the observation.
  10. Himanta Biswa Sarma files defamation case against Manish Sisodia for allegations about PPE contracts: On June 21, the chief minister’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma had filed a civil defamation against the Delhi deputy chief minister.