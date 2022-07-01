The big news: SC says Nupur Sharma should have apologised for her comments, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in Maharashtra on July 4, and single-use plastic banned in India from July 1.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Nupur Sharma single-handedly responsible for igniting emotions in the country, says Supreme Court: The judges said that the debate on Times Now channel where she made controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad, had been organised only to ‘fan an agenda’.
- Eknath Shinde-led government to face floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on July 4: Uddhav Thackeray says Maha Vikas Aghadi would not have existed had BJP agreed to split CM’s tenure
- Single-use plastic banned in India from today: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021 in August.
- Delhi High Court issues notice to police on Mohammed Zubair’s plea challenging four-day remand: Twitter handle that led to Mohammed Zubair’s arrest back online.
- Rajasthan transfers 32 police officers in the aftermath of Udaipur murder: Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed for having shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
- In first Cabinet meeting, Eknath Shinde shifts metro car shed back to Aarey Colony in Mumbai: Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena plea seeking suspension of 16 rebel MLAs on July 11.
- Jammu and Kashmir High Court allows final rites of killed civilian, denies permission to exhume body: Mohammad Amir Magrey died in November but his body was not handed over to his family as security forces had alleged that he was a militant.
- Manipur landslide toll rises to 14, bad weather disrupts rescue operations: About 60 persons, including villagers, labourers, Army and railway personnel could be buried in the debris, a senior police official said.
- India is at high risk for mass killings, says senior US official: International Religious Freedom’s Rashad Hussain cited a report from the Early Warning Project at Germany’s Holocaust Museum while making the observation.
- Himanta Biswa Sarma files defamation case against Manish Sisodia for allegations about PPE contracts: On June 21, the chief minister’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma had filed a civil defamation against the Delhi deputy chief minister.