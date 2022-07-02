The toll due to landslide near a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 21 on Friday as rescue officials recovered 13 more bodies, The Hindu reported. Over 50 persons could still be buried under the debris, the officials said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh who visited the site on Friday described the tragedy as “worst incident in the history of the state”, ANI reported. He said that the rescue operations have been disrupted as the soil at the site was loose, making it difficult for heavy machinery to operate.

Bad weather has also hampered the job of disaster management authorities. Search operations could not be carried out on Friday night as there was no electricity in the area, according to The Hindu.

“Rescue operation will take two-three more days,” Singh told reporters.

Noney landslide | Worst incident in the history of state...We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including territorial army (personnel) rescued; around 55 trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil: Manipur CM N Biren Singh (1.07) pic.twitter.com/ktyEUI2nD3 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

The landslide got triggered on Wednesday night close to a camp of a company of the 107 Territorial Army was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul railway station. The company had been deployed for the protection of an under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The bodies recovered on Friday included those of 10 Territorial Army personnel and a railway official, according to The Hindu. Eighteen persons, including 13 Territorial Army officials were rescued on Friday.

The rescued individuals have been admitted to the Public Health Centre in Tupul. However, three of them had to be shifted to Imphal for better treatment as their health conditions deteriorated.

Joint rescue operation by Army, NDRF, SDRF, State Police and District Administration continues after landslide at Noney, Manipur#ManipurLandslide pic.twitter.com/EHz6kbGqie — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 1, 2022

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed in the rescue operations. The state government has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 as financial assistance to the injured victims, according to NDTV.