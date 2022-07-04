The Eknath Shinde-led government will face a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday to prove its majority, reported NDTV.

The trust vote came as Shinde, a Shiv Sena MLA, was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 following his revolt against his predecessor and party president Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde had claimed the support of 39 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 Independent legislators, reducing the Thackeray-led faction of the party to a minority in the Assembly.

The rebel MLAs were demanding that Thackeray sever his ties with its Maha Vikas Aghadi government partners – the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

The revolt had pushed the state into a crisis. Subsequently, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded Thackeray face a vote of confidence.

On June 29, Thackeray resigned after the Supreme Court rejected the Shiv Sena’s plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision asking his government to face a floor test.

Monday’s trust vote is being held on the second day of a two-day special Assembly session. For the floor test, Shinde also has the support of the BJP, which has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House.

On the first day of the Assembly Session, BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. He was contesting against Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi, who was nominated by the party’s faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Narvekar was nominated by the group led by Shinde.

The Speaker’s post had been lying vacant since the Congress’ Nana Patole quit in February 2021 to become the chief of the party’s state unit. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, a Nationalist Congress Party MLA, had been carrying out the Speaker’s functions since then.

Soon after his appointment as the Speaker, Narwekar replaced Thackeray loyalist Ajay Chaudhary with Shinde as Shiv Sena’s legislative party leader and also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip. Sunil Prabhu was the chief whip earlier.