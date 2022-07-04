The toll due to a landslide near a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 42 on Sunday after eight more bodies were recovered from the debris, the Defence Public Relations Office in Guwahati said in a press release.

Twenty-seven of those dead are Territorial Army officials and 15 are civilians, the release. Twenty people are still missing as heavy rains and fresh landslides have been hampering search operations since July 2, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati told PTI.

“Relentless effort to find the remaining three missing Territorial Army personnel and 17 civilians will continue,” he said.

The landslide was triggered on June 29 night close to a camp of a company of the 107 Territorial Army that was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul railway station. The company was deployed for protecting an under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and state and national disaster response forces personnel are part of the search operation.

Till Sunday, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been rescued, according to the press release. Bodies of seven Territorial Army personnel were sent to their hometowns in West Bengal and Tripura on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

“The search operation is continuing despite adverse weather conditions, owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night,” the spokesperson said.

He said that Through Wall Imaging Radar technology was being used to find the missing persons. The technology allows users to see through walls and solid structure such as debris. A search and rescue dog has also been brought in to assist in the efforts, the spokesperson added.

Other officials said that the debris had blocked the Ijei river, creating a reservoir that might inundate the low-lying areas. They said that work was underway to clear the debris to let the water flow out.