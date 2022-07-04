The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, officials said on Monday, PTI reported. The Special Cell has arrested five persons in the matter so far.

Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani were arrested on Sunday night from Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate bus stand, NDTV reported. They belong to the gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, said Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal.

Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. Two others were injured in the shooting.

According to the police, Sirsa allegedly shot the singer at close range. A native of Sersa village in Haryana, Sirsa is also named in two attempt to murder cases in Rajasthan.

The second accused person, Bhiwani allegedly sheltered four shooters, the police said. Bhiwani, who belongs to Haryana, handles the Bishnoi gang’s operations in Rajasthan. He is also wanted in a case at Rajasthan’s Churu.

Dhaliwal said that multiple teams were formed after the initial arrests to trace those involved in providing logistical support, weapons and hideout facilities to the shooters, PTI reported.

“Our teams conducted raids in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi,” Dhaliwal said. “Our teams continued to work on the leads received and developed them diligently.”

A 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges and a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges were seized from their possession. The police also recovered three Punjab Police uniforms, two mobile phones, an internet dongle and a SIM card.

On June 19, the Special Cell arrested three persons, including two shooters, from Kutch in Gujarat for their alleged involvement in the murder.

They have been identified as 26-year-old Priyavrat alias Fauji from Sonipat in Haryana, 24-year-old Kashish from Jhajjar district, and 29-year-old Keshav Kumar from Punjab’s Bhatinda. They all have a criminal record, the police said.

Priyavrat, who has two different murder cases registered against him, is the main shooter in the Moose Wala case, according to Dhaliwal.

Kashish is wanted in a 2021 murder case in Jhajjar.

Kumar drove an Alto car and picked up the shooters after the murder. He was arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in 2020 and the police suspect he is involved in extortion cases in Punjab.

Separately, the Punjab Police has arrested 13 persons for offering logistical support, conducting recce and harbouring the singer’s killers.