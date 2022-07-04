The big news: Judicial custody for Zubair for tweet on hate speech accused, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Eknath Shinde won the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly, and Press Club of India chief said a multi-pronged attack on the media was underway.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Fourteen-day judicial custody for Mohammed Zubair for calling hate speech accused seers “hatemongers”: The journalist who is already in custody of the Delhi Police was produced in a court in Sitapur for tweet he had posted on May 27.
- Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly: Shinde got 164 votes in his support, significantly above the majority mark of 145, while 99 MLAs voted against him. He was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 following his revolt against his predecessor and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, the Thackeray-led group moved the Supreme Court against the speaker’s decision to appoint Shiv Sena whip backed by Shinde.
- Multi-pronged attack on media is underway, says Press Club of India chief: Umakant Lakhera made the statement during a meeting held on “Creeping Infringement of Media Freedom and Assault on Personal Liberty on Journalists” in Delhi.
- ‘Attempt to shut the very critical work we do,’ says Alt News, rejects charges of receiving foreign funds: The organisation said the platform through which it gets donations does not allow it to receive funds from outside India.
- Manipur landslide toll rises to 46, search operations on to find missing persons: The bodies recovered on Monday have not been identified yet. Till Sunday, 27 of those dead were Territorial Army officials and 15 were civilians.
- Complaints against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for sharing poster that shows Hindu deity smoking: Two complainants have demanded her arrest saying that the banner and a video clip of the movie ‘Kaali’ hurt religious sentiments.
- Hotels, restaurants banned from forcing to pay service charge: The Central Consumer Protection Authority said that it is the duty of the outlets to tell the customers that paying the charge is voluntary.
- Sharjeel Imam alleges threat to life in prison, moves Delhi court: The activist claimed that the assistant superintendent of Tihar Jail entered his cell with a 8-10 persons, assaulted him and called him a terrorist.
- Eight men beaten in Saharanpur Police custody for holding protests released due to lack of proof: They were held on suspicions to have agitated against suspended BJP spokesperson’s disparaging remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.
- DMK leader A Raja demands autonomy for Tamil Nadu at an event attended by chief minister: Till the time Tamil Nadu is with India, its residents will not get any economic growth or any part in jobs, the MP said.