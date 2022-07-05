The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan, his wife and son to appear before it in a case related to alleged illegal acquisition of property, ANI reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

The central agency has summoned Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan on separate dates before July 15 at its office in Lucknow.

While Azam Khan is an MLA from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, Abdullah Azam is an MLA from the Suar constituency in the Rampur district. Tazeen Fatima is also a Samajwadi Party leader.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Azam Khan of illegally acquiring a 13.84-hectare plot in the Rampur district for the construction of the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University.

The plot was categorised as enemy property under the Enemy Property Act, 1968 after its former owner, a man named Imamuddin Qureshi, went to Pakistan during Partition.

The Rampur MLA is also facing several other cases of alleged corruption and money laundering. On May 20, he was released from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur jail after the Supreme Court Court granted him interim bail.

Khan had spent 27 months in jail.

On May 6, the Supreme Court had described the delay in the hearing of Khan’s bail plea in the Allahabad High Court as a “travesty of justice”. The Rampur MLA had moved the Supreme Court after the High Court reserved its verdict on the plea.