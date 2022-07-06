The price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilograms was increased by Rs 50 per unit across India on Wednesday, ANI reported.

With this, a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 in Delhi, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website. The prices of a 14.2-kilogram cylinder in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are now Rs 1,052.50, Rs 1,079 and Rs 1,068.50, respectively.

This was the third hike in LPG rates since May and the fourth one this year, PTI reported. In May, the price was increased by Rs 3.50 per cylinder.

In all, domestic LPG prices have gone up by Rs 244 per cylinder since June 2021.

Meanwhile, the price of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders has been cut by Rs 8.5 per litre from Wednesday. With the price reduction, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,012.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,972.50 in Mumbai, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata and Rs 2,177.50 in Chennai.

The prices of commercial gas cylinders vary from state to state on account of local taxes. LPG cylinder rates are revised every month for all states and Union Territories.

Fuel prices have been one of the major factors in the rise in India’s inflation levels. India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April. In May, however, it came down to 7.04%.

Petrol and diesel prices, meanwhile, have been unchanged for the past three months. In May, the Union government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively in a bid to control inflation.