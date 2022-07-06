The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Wednesday disrupted proceedings in the Kerala Assembly and demanded the resignation of Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan over his alleged controversial remarks on the Constitution, The Hindu reported.

In a purported video clip shared widely on social media and TV channels on Tuesday, Cheriyan is seen saying that the Constitution of India “condones exploitation” and is written in a way to help “loot” the citizens of the country, PTI reported.

He reportedly made the speech at a Communist Party of India (Marxist) event held on Sunday at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

Communist Minister reveals his true colours, says that Constitution is only meant for plundering Indians.



CPM Minister Saji Cheriyan has committed a grievous breach of his oath of office by insulting the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/fGSfcKYClx — BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) July 5, 2022

Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that the chief minister should ask Cheriyan to resign.

The CPM had never believed in Indian Constitution and today's speech by Minister Saji Cherian is abuse of our Constitution. Minister should immediately resign or CM should ask him to resign if they have any respect left for the Constitution pic.twitter.com/Qx6I6tINtk — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) July 5, 2022

On Wednesday, when Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh signalled to start the Question Hour, the Opposition staged a protest. They brought with them copies of the Constitution’s preamble and raised placards against Cheriyan’s remarks, reported The Hindu. They also said that the minister had lost the right to continue in office.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan urged the speaker to address the matter on priority.

#WATCH | Kerala: Opposition MLAs protested outside the Assembly today in Thiruvananthapuram, against Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan's remarks against the Constitution.



Assembly was adjourned for the day following an uproar in the House over the minister's remarks. pic.twitter.com/vldq11e0Qj — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Rajesh told the protesting MLAs that speakers have never allowed adjournment motions moved during the Question Hour, reported The Hindu. He urged them to respect previous rulings of speakers.

But Satheesan opposed the decision and the Opposition legislators staged a walk-out from the House. They continued their protest in front of a statue of BR Ambedkar in the Assembly premises.

The Assembly had to be adjourned for the day.

Satheesan later told reporters that Cheriyan had echoed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ideologue MS Golwalkar.

“Cheriyan should quit his post and go and join the RSS where he truly belongs,” Satheesan said. “He could even become a central minister.”

He also asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to state whether the CPI(M) government supported Cheriyan’s views about the Constitution, The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury told ANI that action will be taken against Cheriyan by the Kerala unit of the party and not the central leadership.

“We have spoken with our party leaders in Kerala,” he said. “On that basis, they are holding discussions there, and the party will take the appropriate step that needs to be taken.”

Top leaders of the CPI(M), including Cheriyan, Vijayan and the party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, met at the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to assess the situation, PTI reported.

After the meeting concluded, reporters asked Cheriyan if he would be resigning.

“Why…what is the problem?” he said in response. “I already said what I had to say yesterday.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Cheriyan had told the state Assembly in a statement that news reports alleging he had criticised the Constitution were “distorted”, PTI reported.