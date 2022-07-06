A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Mahua Moitra booked for saying Kaali is a “meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess”: The Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from the remarks and said that the party MP made them in her personal capacity.
  2. SpiceJet gets showcause notice on degradation of safety as another plane malfunctions: The DGCA notice came to light soon after a China-bound aircraft returned to Kolkata – the eighth incident of technical glitch in 18 days.
  3. Supreme Court refuses to urgently list petition seeking Nupur Sharma’s arrest: Advocate Abu Sohel has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking Sharma’s arrest. On Wednesday, he mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.
  4. SC lists Zee Hindustan anchor Rohit Ranjan’s plea in Rahul Gandhi case for hearing without petition: The news channel had shared a doctored clip of the Congress MP on July 1. First information reports were filed against Ranjan in many states.
  5. Twitter takes down Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Kaali’ poster on legal demand: The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto which screened the documentary also issued an apology on Tuesday.
  6. Domestic LPG price increased by Rs 50 per unit in fourth hike this year: The cost of a 14.2-kilogram LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 244 since June 2021.
  7. Girl dies due to landslide in Shimla, at least 4 missing as cloudburst causes flash floods in Kullu: Seven houses have been damaged due to the floods in Kullu. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six residents of the Choj village have been missing.
  8. 40 lakh Assamese-speaking Muslims recognised as natives by state Cabinet: The group was previously known as “indigenous Muslims” and was not officially recognised. With the approval, there is now a clear distinction between native Muslims and those of Bengali origin.
  9. Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan quits after criticism about remarks on Constitution: At an event held on Sunday, Cheriyan purportedly said that the Constitution is written in a way to help loot Indians.
  10. Cut imported cooking oil prices by up to Rs 10 a litre, Centre tells manufacturers: Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that the prices of palm oil and sunflower oil will be reduced by this step.