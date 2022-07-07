The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday added the charge of promoting enmity between two groups against journalist Mohammed Zubair in a case in which he is accused of describing three Hindutva supremacists as “hatemongers”, ANI reported.

Zubair’s lawyer Mukul Mishra told the news agency that the charge under Indian Penal Code Section 153A was added to the existing first information report against the co-founder of Alt News.

Section 295A (deliberate and malicious act of outraging religious feelings) of the IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act have already been invoked in the case, he added. The new charge was added on a day when Zubair moved a bail petition in the case filed in Sitapur of Uttar Pradesh. On July 4, a city court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days in the case.

Incidentally, all three of the seers whom Zubair had described as “hatemongers” – Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop – have been booked in hate speech cases in the past few months for making inflammatory statements about Muslims.

Meanwhile, the police have filed another application for his remand, claiming that the mobile phone that Zubair used to post the alleged tweet, is in Bengaluru, Mishra added.

Earlier on Thursday, Zubair approached the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court refused to quash the first information report filed against him in the Sitapur case. His lawyer in the top court, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, contended that death threats have been issued against the journalist posing a danger to his life.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the matter on Friday.

Case against Zubair

On May 27, Zubair wrote on Twitter that prime time debates on Indian news channels had become “a platform to encourage hate mongers to speak ill about other religions”.

He shared a clip of a debate on the Times Now channel, called “The Gyanvapi Files”, moderated by its anchor Navika Kumar. The debate show was about the Gyanvapi Mosque case, in which Hindu plaintiffs have claimed that an image of the Hindu deity Shringar Gauri exists at the site and demanded they be allowed to offer prayers daily.

On May 16, a trial court had directed district officials to seal the wazu khana, or ablution tank, in the mosque after a court-appointed surveyor reported that an oval object had been found in the tank of the Muslim place of worship. Hindu petitioners claimed it is a shivling, a symbolic representation of Shiva.

Muslims, however, say that the object is actually a fountain.

In his tweet on May 27, Zubair said that Kumar had been doing shows claiming that the structure inside the mosque was a shivling.

“Why do we need Hate Mongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a Religion when we already have Anchors who can do a much better job from News Studios,” Zubair tweeted.

On June 1, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked Zubair based on a complaint filed by Bhagwan Sharan, who identifies himself as the district head of the Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena.

Zubair is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail in Delhi in connection to a separate case of hurting religious feelings through a tweet he had posted in 2018. He will now have to get bail separately in the two cases – one filed in Delhi and the other in Sitapur – to be able to walk out of jail.