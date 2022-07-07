The Bareilly Police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly threatened to behead suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her disparaging comments about Prophet Muhammad.

A purported video of the man, Nasir Hussain, threatening to behead Sharma was shared on several social media platforms.

“We have arrested Nasir Hussain for issuing threats online and trying to incite communal tensions,” Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said, according to PTI. “The accused was arrested from his house in Kassawan area under Faridpur Police station limits.”

The police have booked Nasir Hussain under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

Sharma made the disparaging remarks during a debate on Times Now television channel on May 26. Her comments led to violence and unrest across several parts of the country. She was suspended by the BJP on July 5 after India faced diplomatic outrage from several Gulf countries.

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Police arrested a caretaker of the Ajmer dargah, Salman Chisti, after he allegedly offered to gift his home to anyone who beheads Sharma.

In the video that the police found, Chishti is also purportedly heard saying that he would shoot Sharma dead for insulting the Prophet.