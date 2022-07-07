The big news: Mohammed Zubair sent to 7-day custody of UP Police, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Boris Johnson to step down as British PM, and a SIT found that an Army officer hid information that could have averted the Nagaland killings.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mohammed Zubair denied bail, sent to 7-day custody of UP Police by Sitapur court: The journalist has been booked for describing three hate speech accused seers as ‘hatemongers’. He will now be moved from Tihar Jail to a Sitapur prison. Meanwhile, Zubair moved the Supreme Court to quash the first information report filed against him.
- Boris Johnson quits as Conservative Party leader, will continue as British PM temporarily: Over 50 ministers and aides have quit since Tuesday night. Johnson has been accused of appointing an MP despite sexual misconduct complaints against him.
- SIT finds Army officer hid information that could have averted Nagaland killings, reports ‘The Wire’: The officer allegedly knew that the ambush his team laid was on the wrong route but suppressed this information.
- Protests erupt in Manipur’s Moreh after killing of two Indians in Myanmar: The two Indians were allegedly shot dead by members of the Pyu Shaw Htee, a group supported by Myanmar’s military junta.
- Do not feel safe anywhere, says filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on backlash against “Kaali” poster: The poster shows a woman dressed as the Hindu deity Kaali smoking a cigarette and raising the pride flag of the LGBTQ community. The filmmaker said that trolls attacking her had nothing to do with religion or faith.
- India calls for early resolution of tensions at LAC with China at G20 meeting: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi hoped that the 16th round of commander-level talks will be held soon.
- Over 10 lakh students are out of schools and anganwadis in Karnataka, says report: The High Court has directed a high-powered committee to suggest measures to bring these kids back to schools.
- Smriti Irani is India’s new minority affairs minister: The development came after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned on Wednesday. His exit has left the BJP with no Muslim MP for the first time in its history. Meanwhile, music composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad along with philanthropist and social worker Veerendra Heggade were on Wednesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
- Sixty-six of 67 former Sena corporators of Thane civic body extend support to Eknath Shinde faction: The tenure of the municipal corporation has ended and the elections are expected to take place in August-September.
- Two Assam Police officials suspended for allegedly assaulting, molesting Meghalaya woman: The woman and her husband were summoned to a police station on the basis of a complaint filed against them and were allegedly beaten up.