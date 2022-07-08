At least 10 persons died after a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave in Kashmir, ANI reported, citing the National Disaster Response Force Director General Atul Karwal. More casualties are feared.

The cloudburst occurred around 5.30 pm, resulting in heavy discharge of water in a canal adjoining the cave.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said that the National Disaster Response Force was conducting rescue operations. The injured persons were being airlifted for treatment, he added.

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/AEBgkWgsNp — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Kumar Pandey, public relations officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said that the cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of the caves, ANI reported. “There were tents at the site...People were taken out within 10-15 minutes,” he added.

The Amarnath Yatra has been stopped temporarily due to the area being inundated, he said.

“If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow,” he added.

#WATCH | J&K: Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site pic.twitter.com/w97pPU0c6k — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief. “Rescue and relief operations are underway,” he wrote in a tweet. “All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”

Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that various agencies have been deployed in the rescue work. “Saving people’s lives is our priority,” he added. “I wish all the devotees well.”