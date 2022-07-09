Thousands of protesters in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo on Saturday entered the president’s official residence during an anti-government march, Reuters reported.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had been removed from the official premises on Friday for his safety ahead of the planned rally over the weekend, two unidentified defence ministry officials told Reuters.

Violent clashes have erupted in Sri Lanka amid its worst economic crisis since 1948. An inflation rate spiralling towards 40% along with shortages of medicines, milk powder, cooking gas, kerosene and other essential items have sparked countrywide protests.

In May, violence had broken out between supporters of Rajapaksa’s party and the anti-government demonstrators resulting in the death of 10 persons, including a ruling party MP.

The protestors had expressed discontent with the ruling dispensation by burning the ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Hambantota. The clashes had even forced Gotabaya Rajapaska’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was the prime minister at the time, to resign.

On Saturday, a Facebook livestream from inside the president’s house showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in flags, barging into rooms and corridors, shouting slogans against Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to Reuters.

The police used tear gas, and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters in the morning, according to a PTI report.

At least 21 people, including two police officers, were injured and taken to hospital, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called an emergency meeting of all parties to discuss the situation, his office said, reported Daily Mirror.

Colombo | Tear gas shelled as protests erupt in economic crisis-laden Sri Lanka.



Amid flaring protests, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly fled the country



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Hq4DHzWtPT — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka’s plan to exit debt

Sri Lanka has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout after announcing that it would default on its entire external debt worth $51 billion (over Rs 3.88 lakh crore).

A country’s external debt pertains to the money borrowed by it from foreign lenders through commercial banks, governments or international financial institutions.

On July 6, Wickremesinghe had said it will present a debt restructuring programme to the International Monetary Fund by August, PTI reported.

Debt restructuring allows a company or a nation in financial distress to reduce or renegotiate lower interest rates on loans taken or extend payment due dates.