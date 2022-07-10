Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to step down on July 13 to make way for an all-party government, the country’s parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa announced on Saturday after the unrest sparked by the unprecedented economic crisis.

“The decision to step down on 13 July was taken to ensure a peaceful handover of power,” Yapa said, Reuters reported. “I, therefore, request the public to respect the law and maintain peace.”

"I have been asked to inform the nation that in order to ensure a peaceful transition of power, his [President @GotabayaR] resignation has been scheduled for 13 July." - Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena pic.twitter.com/XGbjWj6Ywm — Roar LK (@Roarlk) July 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office only in May, also tendered his resignation.

The development came as demonstrations against Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe intensified with thousands of protestors in Colombo storming the president’s official residence during an anti-government march.

They also broke into the private residence of Wickremesinghe in an affluent Colombo neighbourhood and set it on fire, according to PTI. It was not immediately clear whether he was present in the house or not.

This is such a great photo. But captures only 1/3 of the number of people there, if anything. Wish there was footage that showed more of the incredible incredible crowds - there, and walking in. pic.twitter.com/xOlKaTQb4p — Roel Raymond (@roelraymond) July 10, 2022

Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire - PM's office pic.twitter.com/yXGFvHbMKt — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) July 9, 2022

In extraordinary scenes, some protestors jumped into the swimming pool in the president’s house, while others made their way into the kitchen and were seen cooking. In the president’s gym, some lifted weights and were seen running on treadmills.

Protestors explore the kitchen at President’s House. pic.twitter.com/6nI90PdWvo — DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 9, 2022

Earlier, the police used tear gas and fired shots into the air to try to disperse those who had gathered to protest. More than 30 people were injured in the chaos on Saturday.

Rajapaksa was removed from the official premises on Friday for his safety ahead of the planned rally over the weekend. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Violent clashes have erupted in Sri Lanka between supporters of Rajapaksa’s party and the anti-government demonstrators since April, when the country’s economic crisis deepened.

Sri Lanka has run out of foreign-exchange reserves that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic meltdown in 70 years. The island nation’s inflation rate touched 54.6% year-over-year in June while food inflation has shot up to 80%. In May, 10 persons had died in the clashes.

The protestors had expressed discontent with the ruling dispensation by burning the ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Hambantota in May. The clashes had even forced Gotabaya Rajapaska’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was the prime minister at the time, to resign. However, Rajapaksa had refused to step down on multiple occasions.

On Saturday, Yapa said that a decision to pick an acting president within a week had been taken during a meeting of political parties, reported Reuters.

“Under the acting president the present parliament can appoint a new prime minister and an interim government,” a letter released by the Speaker’s office said. “Afterwards under a set time an election can be held for the people to elect a new parliament.”

Fiona Sirmana, who was demonstrating at the president’s house, said it was time for Sri Lanka to begin a new era.

“I feel very, very sad that they [Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe] didn’t go earlier because had they gone earlier there wouldn’t have been any destruction,” Sirmana told Reuters.

Sri Lanka’s plan to exit debt

Sri Lanka has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout after announcing that it would default on its entire external debt worth $51 billion (over Rs 3.88 lakh crore).

A country’s external debt pertains to the money borrowed by it from foreign lenders through commercial banks, governments or international financial institutions.

On July 6, Wickremesinghe had said it will present a debt restructuring programme to the International Monetary Fund by August, PTI reported.

Debt restructuring allows a company or a nation in financial distress to reduce or renegotiate lower interest rates on loans taken or extend payment due dates.