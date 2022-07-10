Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Saturday said that the country will run as per the Constitution and not the Islamic Sharia law, The Indian Express reported.

Mishra made the remarks during a march organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in New Delhi against the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati. Both of them were killed for sharing social media posts in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a television debate in May.

“[With] the death of Kanhaiya Lal, Umesh Kolhe...Jihadi modules are becoming active,” Mishra alleged on Saturday, according to The Indian Express. “It is not just sloganeering, they are implementing it.”

The march was attended by BJP Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta, party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and former North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh and others, according to PTI. Besides the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, several Hindutva outfits such as the Rashtriya Hindu Vahini and Sewa Bharti took part in the procession.

At the gathering, Singh issued a warning saying Hindus will not spare anyone who would attack them.

“Multiple Hindu groups are on the streets today for this ‘Sankalp March’,” he said, according to Outlook. “We are here to raise our voice against the attacks on Hindus. They cannot be targeted or attacked...”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad International Working President Alok Kumar said that Sharma should be considered innocent until a judgement is pronounced by the court, The Times of India reported.

“The decision [in Nupur Sharma’s case] will be taken by the magistrate after completion of the proceedings,” Kumar said. “We respect the Supreme Court but they should also see that the respect is maintained.”

Sharma’s remarks led to a spate of violence and unrest across several parts of the country.

On July 1, the Supreme Court had said that Sharma was single-handedly responsible for the tensions and that she should have apologised to the nation.

Sharma, who was suspended after India faced a diplomatic outrage from a number of Gulf countries, had approached the Supreme Court to club the multiple first information reports registered against her across the country.

The judges dismissed her plea, saying that “the conscience of this court is not satisfied”.

During Saturday’s march, Kumar also said that while Arab nations criticised the remarks made by Sharma, they did not speak against the killings of Lal and Kolhe.