Journalist Mohammed Zubair was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri in a case registered against him in September on charges of promoting enmity between different groups, ANI reported.

The complaint in the case was filed by Ashish Kumar Katiyar, a journalist working with Sudarshan TV, The Hindu reported. He objected to a tweet posted by Zubair on May 16, 2021, about the news channel’s coverage of the Israel-Palestine dispute.

Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, pointed out that Sudarshan News had “used a picture of Al Masjid an Nabawi from Madina, superimposed it with an old pic from Ghaza, with graphics bombing the mosque”.

The journalist wrote in his tweet, “Is this reporting or trying to incite violence?”

He also asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to take action. But, the complainant had alleged that Zubair circulated false news on Twitter in a bid to disturb communal harmony.

Cases against Zubair

The journalist was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet that he had posted in March 2018. Subsequently, the police also charged Zubair with criminal conspiracy, causing the disappearance of evidence and violating foreign funding norms.

Days later, the police in Uttar Pradesh wanted his custody for calling three Hindutva supremacists hatemongers in a tweet. Notably, all three of the seers – Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop – have been booked in hate speech cases in the past few months for making inflammatory statements about Muslims.

The action was taken based on a complaint by Bhagwan Sharan, who identifies himself as the district head of the Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena.

On July 8, the Supreme Court granted the 39-year-old a five-day temporary bail in the case after his counsel informed the court that he was facing death threats. Though, he will remain in custody until he gets bail in the original case for which the Delhi Police have arrested him.

Soon after the interim bail verdict, the court in Lakhimpur Kheri issued a warrant summoning Zubair before it on Monday.

Several media organisations and Opposition leaders have criticised the Narendra Modi government, saying that Zubair’s arrest was “another low for press freedom in India”.