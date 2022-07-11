Two suspected militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight with security forces in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight took place in the Wandakpora area of Awantipora on Monday morning.

One of the militants killed has been identified as Kaiser Koka, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said that Koka belonged to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Koka was active in the group since 2018, Kumar added.

Identity of the second militant is yet to be ascertained.

The security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including a US-made M-4 Carbine rifle, a pistol, and other incriminating material from the site of the gunfight, the police said.

The operation on Monday took place days after a gunfight broke out in Kreeri region of Baramulla district.

Teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army’s 29 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion had arrested one militant in the operation. Mohd Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Tilgam Payeen, belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, reported the Hindustan Times.

One pistol, one pistol magazine, and seven rounds of ammunition had been recovered from him, the police said, ANI reported.