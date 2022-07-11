A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Mohammed Zubair sent to 14-days judicial custody for last year’s tweet about Sudarshan News: The journalist highlighted that the channel had fabricated an image in its show about the Israel-Palestine dispute.
  2. AIADMK appoints Palaniswami its interim general secretary after court allows party meet to go ahead: Ahead of the meeting, clashes occurred between supporters of Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Meanwhile, the party expelled Panneerselvam minutes after Palaniswami was appointed to the post.
  3. Supreme Court sentences Vijay Mallya to four months jail in 2017 contempt case: The court also directed the fugitive businessman to deposit $40 million with 8% interest within four weeks.
  4. Sri Lanka speaker says president has left the country, then claims he made a mistake: In a BBC podcast, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had said Gotabaya Rajapaksa was currently in a “nearby country” but did not clarify where exactly.
  5. RBI sets up mechanism to settle international trade transactions in rupee: The move will allow India to bypass sanctions that prevent using a global currency such as the US dollar for trade with certain countries.
  6. Shiv Sena MPs ask Uddhav Thackeray to support NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu: MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the party should vote for Murmu as she is an adivasi. The presidential polls will be held on July 18. While Murmu is the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s pick for the presidential polls, the Opposition has nominated former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.
  7. ED asks Sonia Gandhi to appear on July 21 for questioning in National Herald case: This is the third summons issued by the agency to the Congress president. She tested positive for the coronavirus disease on June 2 and sought more time.
  8. Child rights body seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for using minors in Aarey forest campaign: The Shiv Sena MLA is protesting the Maharashtra government’s move to shift a metro car shed back to Aarey Colony, which is called the ‘green lung’ of Mumbai.
  9. Activist Medha Patkar, 11 others booked for alleged misuse of donation money: Funds received for education of tribal children were used for a ‘political and anti-national agenda’, the complainant has alleged.
  10. Consider new law to streamline granting of bail, Supreme Court tells Centre: Bail applications should be disposed of within two weeks, except when provisions mandate otherwise, the judges said.