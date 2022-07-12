The big news: SIT to investigate six cases against Mohammed Zubair in UP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: NASA’s James Webb telescope revealed photos of early universe, and Shiv Sena will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in presidential polls.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- UP Police form SIT to investigate six cases against Mohammed Zubair: The development came hours after the Supreme Court extended interim bail granted to the journalist in a case filed in Sitapur district of the state.
- NASA’s James Webb telescope reveals deepest infrared image of early universe: This was the first picture released from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory to be placed in orbit.
- Shiv Sena to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in presidential polls, says Uddhav Thackeray: The party chief said that nobody put pressure on him and that he took the decision to respect the views of Sena leaders from the Adivasi community.
- Karnataka HC judge who alleged transfer threat asked by SC to defer hearing in case by three days: Justice HP Sandesh on Monday put on record the allegations that he had been threatened not to pass orders against the state Anti-Corruption Bureau chief.
- SC extends activist Varavara Rao’s interim bail till further orders in Bhima Koregaon case: His plea seeking permanent medical bail will be heard on July 19. Rao is among the 16 activists who have been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly conspiring to set off caste violence in Bhima Koregaon village near Pune in 2018.
- Retail inflation eases marginally to 7.01% in June from 7.04% in May: However, for the sixth straight month, the price rise indicator remained above the 2%-6% range prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.
- One police official killed, two injured in gun attack by suspected militants in Srinagar: The slain officer has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad. The suspected militants fired at the police officials around 7.15 pm near the GD Goenka School in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.
- Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal booked by CBI on corruption charges: He has been accused of giving false assurances to a cooperative body that a firm represented by his nephew will buy tuna fish at higher than market rates.
- PM Modi unveiling national emblem at new Parliament building violates Constitution, says Opposition: The ceremony was a violation of the principle of separation of powers between the legislature and executive, political leaders say.
- Delhi HC unhappy on Centre’s one-page reply to plea seeking to declare PM CARES Fund a ‘State’: The petitioners had sought the declaration, arguing that senior government functionaries were representing the fund set up and operated by the government.