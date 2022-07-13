Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday flew out of his country to the Maldives, AFP reported, citing unidentified government officials.

Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka on a day he was due to step down from his post amid widespread protests against his government’s failure to curb the unprecedented economic crisis that has hit the island nation.

An unidentified immigration official told Reuters that the 73-year-old leader, his wife and two bodyguards left the country on a Sri Lankan Air Force plane.

They landed in the capital of the Maldives, Male, hours later, according to the BBC. There was no official confirmation of his arrival from the authorities in the Maldives.

Last week, Rajapaksa had said he will resign on Wednesday to make way for a “peaceful transition of power” in Sri Lanka. This was after he had fled his official residence in Colombo just hours before it was overrun by thousands of protesters during an anti-government march.

Massive queues to enter the presidential palace in #Colombo. pic.twitter.com/ygoIan3G8N — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) July 12, 2022

In extraordinary scenes, some protestors were seen jumping into the swimming pool of the president’s house, while others made their way into the kitchen. Many were also seen lifting weights and running on a treadmill in the presidential palace.

Before Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had also tendered his resignation to make way for an all-party government in the country.

On Wednesday, after landing in Male, Rajapaksa was taken to an undisclosed location under a police escort, according to AFP.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, is believed to have wanted to flee abroad before stepping down in order to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new administration.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has run out of foreign-exchange reserves that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic meltdown in 70 years. The island nation’s inflation rate touched 54.6% year-over-year in June while food inflation shot up to 80%.

As the crisis deepened in April, violent clashes erupted between supporters of Rajapaksa’s party and the anti-government demonstrators. In May, 10 persons had died in the clashes.

The protestors had expressed discontent with the ruling dispensation by burning the ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Hambantota in May. The clashes had even forced Gotabaya Rajapaska’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was the prime minister at the time, to resign. However, Rajapaksa had refused to step down on multiple occasions.

As part of its efforts to resolve the crisis, Sri Lanka is holding talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package.

On July 5, Wickremesinghe had told Parliament that the country is bankrupt. “We will have to face difficulties in 2023 as well,” he had said. “This is the truth. This is the reality.”

The United Nations has warned that more than a quarter of Sri Lanka’s people are at risk of food shortages. Sri Lanka Medical Council has stated that hospitals were running with minimum resources as the country imports more than 80% of its medical supplies. The top medical body also warned that it would not be able to handle any mass casualties due to the protests.