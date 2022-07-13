‘A new era’: NASA unveils more images of universe captured by Webb space telescope
The pictures offered a glimpse of the Carina Nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, along with a cluster of galaxies much farther away.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Tuesday released a new batch of photos of the cosmos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Launched on December 25, the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space science telescope. It is equipped with a powerful array of detectors and is about 100 times more sensitive in comparison to its 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope.
The unveiling of the series began at the White House on Monday with a picture of a 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723. NASA said this was the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe ever taken.
Photos released on Tuesday morning showed images from the Carina Nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, and offered a glimpse of a cluster of galaxies much farther away.
NASA said the first full-color and high-resolution pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope have ushered in “the dawn of a new era in astronomy”.