Sri Lanka declares emergency as protests erupt after president flees
Thousands of protestors took to the streets of capital Colombo, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s immediate resignation.
Sri Lanka on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. The 73-year-old leader left for the Maldives hours before he was expected to resign amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis.
Last week, the president had said he will step down on Wednesday to make way for a “peaceful transition of power” in Sri Lanka after protestors stormed his official residence.
Sri Lanka has run out of foreign-exchange reserves that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic meltdown in 70 years. The island nation’s inflation rate touched 54.6% year-over-year in June while food inflation shot up to 80%.
Live updates
12.55 pm: Jayamapthy Wickrameratne, an expert on constitutional affairs, tells Al-Jazeera that the prime minister does not have the power to declare a state of emergency.
“The State of Emergency cannot be declared such a way,” he says. “Before declaring state of emergency, he needs to be appointed as acting president but it has not happened yet. This is an illegal order.”
12.48 pm: A video by ANI shows a military helicopter carrying out air patrolling as protestors try to storm Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s house in Colombo.
12.20 pm: Champika adds that the next president will appointed be for an interim period, reports ANI. “Presidential elections can’t be held at this juncture, as per the constitution it should be in held 2024,” he says.
12.15 pm: Opposition MP Patali Champika Ranawaka says Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country without signing his resignation, ANI reports.
“The speaker and whole country hoped that he would send his resignation properly, so that within next week we can elect another president,” Ranawaka says.
12.10 pm: Sri Lanka declares a state of emergency, reports, AFP
The police use tear gas shells to stop those trying to enter the Sri Lankan prime minister’s house.
12.00 pm: The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka refutes reports claiming that India helped the president and his younger brother Basil Rajapaksa flee the country.
“It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework,” the commission says.
11.55 pm: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday fled the country for the Maldives, hours before he was due to step down from his post amid widespread protests over his handling of the island nation’s worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.