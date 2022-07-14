A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to get back his passport, The Indian Express reported.

Khan’s passport was seized as part of his bail condition in the Cordelia cruise drugs case.

On October 3, Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, model Munmum Dhamecha and five others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

During the raid, the agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, observing that there was no evidence of a conspiracy among them. The order said that Khan did not carry any drugs during the raid, despite the Narcotics Control Bureau’s claims in October that he had been found in “conscious possession” of contraband substances.

On May 27, Khan was cleared of all charges in the case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He had then approached the court hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to get his passport back from the authorities.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau said that it had no objection to Khan’s request, Live Law reported.

“The applicant [Khan] is not an accused in the case,” the agency told the court. “No investigation is pending against him.”

The special court judge, VV Patil, then allowed Khan’s plea to take his passport back and also cancelled his bail bonds and sureties.