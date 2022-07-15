A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to journalist Mohammed Zubair in a case related to a tweet he had posted in 2018.

The judge directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety, and to not leave the country without the court’s permission, Live Law reported.

The case against the Alt News co-founder in the national capital was based on a complaint by Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, who said he was monitoring social media when he came across the March 2018 tweet after a handle named Hanuman Bhakt raised objections.

The handle had taken objection to Zubair’s tweet showing a hotel signboard with the name “Honeymoon Hotel” repainted to “Hanuman Hotel”. The journalist’s lawyer argued in court that the photos were screenshots taken from a 1983 Hindi movie named Kissi Se Na Kehna.

The Delhi Police later also added Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to the first information report. The legal provisions pertains to illegally receiving funds from foreign sources.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair on Thursday, told the court that an anonymous Twitter account had complained to the police about the tweet and the identity of the person had not yet been revealed, The Indian Express reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala asked Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava if the police had recorded the statement of the person running the account. The public prosecutor said that the police had the details of the account, but had not recorded the statement yet.

In response, the judge said that the police needed to go by the Code of Criminal Procedure, and not by tweets.

“You haven’t recorded the statement yet?” he said. “How many victims’ statements have you recorded? You must have recorded statement of persons who felt offended. How many statements you recorded till date?”

Grover also told the court that a mention of the code +92 found by the police was a formula for computation in Microsoft Excel, and not a reference to Pakistan, Bar and Bench reported. She said that Alt News accepts only Indian money and not foreign contributions.

The lawyer also argued that in order for charges of promoting enmity to be relevant, there needed to be two communities involved. “Hanuman ji is the Hindu deity,” she said. Where is the other community? Not even a prima facie case made out against me.”