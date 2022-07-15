The Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Friday was declared nation’s top education institution, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework released by the Human Resources Development Ministry.

The institute has retained the first rank for the fourth consecutive year, according to PTI.

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and IIT Bombay secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the overall category.

Source: nirfindia.org

Apart from Bombay and Madras, IITs of Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, and Guwahati also feature among the top 10 institutes of the country.

IIS Bengaluru also retained the top position in the University category. It was followed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi at the second and third positions, respectively.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi was ranked as the top medical institute in the country. It was followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh and the Christian Medical College in Vellore.

In terms of colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House was ranked as the best college in the country. The Lady Shri Ram College For Women in Delhi and the Loyola College in Chennai were in the second and third positions.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad was ranked as the top management institute in the country.