A look at the top updates on the Sri Lanka crisis:

The Sri Lanka Parliament on Saturday met briefly to announce the vacancy for the post of president following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 14, PTI reported. During the 13-minute special session, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake also read the resignation letter sent by Rajapaksa. Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Friday announced his candidature for the presidential elections scheduled for next week. In an interview with the Associated Press, Premadasa said that if he wins the election, he would ensure that an elective dictatorship never occurs in Sri Lanka. “We have to make sure that we establish structures which promote transparent, accountable and responsible government,” Premadasa said. The United Nations has urged all stakeholders in Sri Lanka to ensure a peaceful transition of power. The global body also urged them to ensure that the root cause of the current instability and grievances of the citizens are addressed. “The United Nations stands ready to provide support to the government and people of Sri Lanka to address both immediate and long-term needs,” said Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka. Protests continued in Colombo against the Sri Lankan government even as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as the interim president on Friday, The Indian Express reported. Meanwhile, the government introduced a “National Fuel Pass” to ensure a weekly fuel quota for motorists, according to NewsWire. India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Saturday met the country’s Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. At the meeting, Baglay appreciated the role of the Sri Lankan Parliament in upholding democracy and constitutional framework amid the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, the High Commission said.