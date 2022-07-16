Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday called for steps to address the problem of a high number of undertrial prisoners, reported PTI.

“In the criminal justice system, the process is a punishment,” Ramana said at an event in Jaipur. “From indiscriminate arrest to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to prolonged incarceration of undertrial prisoners needs urgent attention.”

Addressing the 18th All India Legal Services Authority in Jaipur, he said there was a need to take steps to increase the efficiency of the judicial system. However, he clarified that aim should not be limited to allowing undertrial prisoners to be released early.

“Rather, we should question procedures which lead to such prolonged incarceration in huge numbers without a trial,” he said.

Nearly 80% of 6.1 lakh inmates in the country are undertrial prisoners, Ramana said.

Also read:

India’s judiciary wants a new bail law – but wouldn’t implementing existing rules do the job anyway?

The chief justice also described the prisoners as one of the most vulnerable sections of the society.

“Prisons are black boxes,” he said. “Prisoners are often unseen, unheard citizens.”

Ramana said that their prolonged separation from family and society could lead to a detrimental impact on their mental health.

The chief justice said that training and sensitisation of police and modernisation of the present system should be taken up to improve the criminal justice system.

Ramana also said that the National Legal Services Authority needs to focus on the matter in order to determine how best the judiciary can help.

He said that petty civil and family disputes can be resolved by alternative methods such as through the services of National Legal Services Authority as well as from Lok Adalats to mediation.

“Justice seekers can achieve inexpensive and expeditious resolution of their disputes,” he added. “The same will also reduce the burden on the courts.”