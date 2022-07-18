Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Monday directed that a plea filed by journalist Mohammed Zubair, seeking to quash all six cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh to be listed before a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, Bar and Bench reported.

The direction came after advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Zubair, asked Chief Justice Ramana to list the matter today itself.

“No not today...,” Ramana said in response. “List before Justice DY Chandrachud. You can mention before that bench.”

Six first information reports have been filed against Zubair, who is the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, by the Uttar Pradesh Police. One case each has been filed in the districts of Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad and two in Hathras.

The cases are related to Zubair’s satirical comments about television news anchors, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community and posting allegedly inflammatory content about deities.

On July 12, the Uttar Pradesh Police said it has formed a Special Investigation Team to look into the six cases against Zubair. The investigation team will be led by Inspector General (Prison) of Lucknow Preetinder Singh.

In his plea before the Supreme Court, Zubair has also challenged the formation of the Special Investigation Team.

The bench headed by Justice Chandrachud is already hearing a plea filed by Zubair in one of the six cases. Last week, it had extended the bail granted to Zubair in the case until further orders. However, he remains in custody as he has also been named in several other cases.

Cases against Zubair

Sitapur: Zubair has been booked in Sitapur for calling three Hindutva supremacists hatemongers in a tweet. All three of the seers mentioned by Zubair – Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop – have been booked in hate speech cases in the past few months for making inflammatory statements about Muslims.

Lakhimpur Kheri: In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, an Uttar Pradesh court on Monday sent Zubair to judicial custody for 14 days. Zubair was booked in this case in September for fact-checking a report carried by the television channel Sudarshan News about the Israel-Palestine dispute.

The complaint was filed by Ashish Kumar Katiyar, a journalist working with Sudarshan News. The police registered a first information report on September 18, 2021, after Katiyar approached a local court seeking directions for the same.

In the tweet, Zubair had pointed out that Sudarshan News had superimposed a fabricated image of the Al Masjid An Nabawi mosque in Medina on a picture of the Gaza strip to falsely portray that the mosque was being destroyed in an Israeli rocket attack.

Ghaziabad: In Loni town of the western Uttar Pradesh district, Zubair has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (statements conducing public mischief), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

Muzaffarnagar: A case has been filed under Indian Penal Code Sections 192 (fabricating false evidence), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Hathras: In Sikandra Rao town of district, Zubair has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A, 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 120B.

In Kotwali area of the district, another case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A, 295A and 298 (uttering words to hurt religious feelings). He is also booked under Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Delhi: The Delhi Police had arrested Zubair on June 27 for a tweet that he had posted in March 2018.

The first information report against Zubair in the national capital was based on a complaint by Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, who said he was monitoring social media when he came across the March 2018 tweet after a handle named Hanuman Bhakt raised objections.

The handle had taken objection to Zubair’s tweet showing a hotel signboard with the name “Honeymoon Hotel” repainted to “Hanuman Hotel”. The journalist’s lawyer has argued in court that the photo is a screenshot taken from a 1983 Hindi movie named Kissi Se Na Kehna.