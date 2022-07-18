Two Indian Army officials, including a captain, were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday night, ANI reported, citing the defence public relations office.

The officials have been identified as Captain Anand and junior commissioned officer Bhagwan Singh. While Anand is a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, Bhagwan hails from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the defence release said, reported News18.

“Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, district Poonch, when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control,” it said. “The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries.”