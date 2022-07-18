In Maharashtra, 105 residents have died due to heavy rains and floods since June 1, ANI reported on Monday.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, one person died in the last 24 hours. The death was reported in Solapur due to a structural collapse.

A total of 28 districts are affected in the state due to the floods and heavy rains.

The death toll rises to 105 due to heavy rains & flood situation in Maharashtra.

Seven persons are missing in the state, according to the state disaster bulletin.

Forty-four houses have been damaged in the deluge and 1,368 were partially destroyed.

According to the government report, 189 animals have died since the onset of the monsoon in the state.

The authorities have opened 73 relief camps across Maharashtra and 11,836 persons have been rescued so far.

In the last 24 hours, the Parshuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa Highway was closed after some parts of it were damaged.

The Union government has deployed National Disaster Response Force teams in the districts of Wardha, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Satara. Two teams each have been deployed in Thane, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Mumbai districts.

On Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued an orange alert for Gadchiroli and Gondia districts, ANI reported.

An orange alert warns of heavy to very heavy rains. Authorities are expected to be prepared to deal with adverse situations.

The flood situation continues to prevail in Gadchiroli’s Sironcha town, authorities said.

The flow of the Wainganga and Wardha rivers in the Bhandara and Amravati districts has declined. Meanwhile, the flow of the Koyna river in Satara had become steady, according to the Central Water Commission.