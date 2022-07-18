A United Kingdom-based academician on Sunday said that she was denied entry into India and was deported to London despite having a valid visa and passport.

Bremner said that she was made to take a flight back to London “without any room for recourse”.

The academician, Lindsay Bremner, is the director of research in the School of Architecture and Cities at the University of Westminster, London. She said that authorities at the Chennai airport cited “immigration issues” as the reason for denying her entry into India.

Was denied entry to India today despite having a valid visa and UK passport. Reason given - immigration issues. When pressed, was again told immigration issues. Put on a flight back to London without any room for recourse. pic.twitter.com/FXEQt8zPsl — Lindsay Bremner (@lindsay_bremner) July 17, 2022

Bremner said that her experience appeared to be part of a “growing trend by countries hostile to academics they think might be bad publicity”. She added that such incidents make a farce of the visa process.

In March, anthropologist Filippo Osella was deported to the United Kingdom from the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The immigration officials had not given a reason for deporting Osella.

Bremner on Monday told The Wire that she had landed in India for an academic visit. “I was granted a B-2 visa by the High Commission in London on the basis of an MoU my University has with IIT Madras in order to explore opportunities for further collaboration,” she said.

In 2020, the architecture professor had written an academic paper titled “Planning the 2015 Chennai floods”. She wrote that the deluge had put citizens “in the presence of the monsoon and its potency in new ways” and had “forced them to confront the precariousness of their co-existence with it”.

In November 2015, heavy rainfall caused massive floods in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and other parts of Tamil Nadu, leaving over 300 persons dead and causing losses running into several thousand crores of rupees.