Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday again moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and clubbing of cases filed against her for her disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad, The Indian Express reported.

Sharma’s comments about the Prophet, made during a debate on the Times Now television channel on May 26, had led to a spate of violence and unrest across several parts of the country in June. India also faced a diplomatic outrage from a number of Gulf countries. Two men have been killed for supporting her.

One first information report has been filed against her in Delhi, another in Telangana, five in Maharashtra and two in West Bengal, according to Bar and Bench.

Sharma has sought to renew her plea that was withdrawn after the Supreme Court on July 1 had refused to entertain it.

The fresh plea will be heard on Tuesday by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala.

Notably, the same bench had come down heavily on Sharma on July 1, saying that Sharma should have apologised to the country.

The judges had also orally said that Sharma was single-handedly responsible for the tensions in the country and that being a spokesperson of a national political party does not give anyone the liberty to speak “such disturbing things”.

“These are not religious people at all, they make statements to provoke,” the judges had said, while asking Sharma to approach the High Courts.

Following these remarks, a group of former judges, bureaucrats and retired officers of the armed forces on July 4, in an open letter to Chief Justice NV Ramana, stated that the Supreme Court’s observations about Sharma were not in sync with judicial ethos.

In Monday’s plea, Sharma said that she was facing threat to her life from fringe elements due to the Supreme Court’s observations against her, according to Bar and Bench.