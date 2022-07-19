The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a man’s petition to stay the second autopsy of his daughter’s body ordered by the Madras High Court, Live Law reported.

The 17-year-old girl was found dead in a private residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district on July 13. The police have claimed that the Class 12 student died by suicide. But the parents have denied the claims and alleged that she was sexually assaulted before her death.

The first post-mortem examination, conducted on July 14, showed that the girl had sustained injuries before her death. The girl’s father had then filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking a fresh autopsy.

On Monday, the High Court accepted his request and ordered another post-mortem examination. Justice N Sathish Kumar also allowed the girl’s father and his counsel K Kesavan to be present during the examination without causing any disturbance. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

But the father moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to stay the examination.

In his oral plea, he sought including a doctor of his choice in the panel to conduct the autopsy, Live Law reported. The High Court had denied this request, saying that a well-known health expert Santhakumar is included in the autopsy panel.

On Tuesday morning, the father’s counsel mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and requested its urgent listing. While Ramana agreed to list the matter for Wednesday, the counsel told the court that the post-mortem examination is scheduled for later on Tuesday.

“Sorry, the High Court is already seized of the matter,” Ramana said.

The lawyer representing the Tamil Nadu government told Ramana that the team of doctors to conduct the autopsy has been constituted by the High Court, reported Live Law.

“You have no trust on the High Court?” Ramana asked the petitioner’s lawyer, refusing to stay the High Court order.

The case

In an affidavit before the High Court, the girl’s father had said his wife went to the hostel on July 13 and found blood on the floor where her daughter was alleged to have fallen from the third floor. But, blood stains were also visible on the wall of the hostel verandah, 10 feet away from where she had allegedly fallen, according to the affidavit.

Citing this, the father said her daughter had fought for her life before she was found dead. They claimed that the family was not allowed to check her hostel room and blood stains were seen on the hostel footsteps too.

The police have arrested the school’s chairperson, secretary, principal and two teachers in connection with the girl’s death.

On Sunday, violent protests had erupted in Chinnasalem town in Kallakurichi district near which the school is located. A large number of residents as well as outsiders broke the barricades placed near the school and stormed the premises. The protestors also set at least 15 school buses and a police van on fire and also ransacked the school.

After Sunday’s violence, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department.