The big news: Nupur Sharma gets interim protection from arrest, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rishi Sunak won fourth round of voting to pick the British prime minister, and filmmaker Avinash Das detained in Mumbai.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma, says her life and liberty needs to be protected: On July 1, the court had dismissed the suspended BJP spokesperson’s plea saying that she was single-handedly responsible for the tensions in the country.
- Rishi Sunak wins fourth round of voting to pick the next British prime minister: Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, who got 59 votes, is out of the race.
- Filmmaker Avinash Das detained in Mumbai for sharing photo of Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer: The Gujarat Police is taking him to Ahmedabad for further legal action.
- Haryana Police official killed while trying to stop illegal mining: Opposition has alleged that illegal mining is flourishing under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. They have sought his resignation.
- Four arrested for allegedly offering namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow: After a video of the prayers surfaced online, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had demanded permission to chant Hanuman Chalisa near the shopping centre.
- Over 1.6 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2021, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Majority of the persons, who left India, became citizens of the United States.
- Decision to levy GST on packaged food was taken with all states on board, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: Kerala said that it had opposed the proposal during the council meeting in June.
- Girls allegedly forced to take off their bras in Kerala for NEET exam, FIR filed: The National Testing Agency, however, said it did not receive any complaints.
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha rejects Centre’s MSP panel, says it includes leaders who supported farm laws: The committee on the Minimum Support Price was formed on Monday, eight months after the government promised to set it up.
- Lok Sabha Speaker has recognised Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in House, says Maharashtra chief minister: Earlier in the day, 12 out of 19 Shiv Sena MPs had joined the party’s faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.