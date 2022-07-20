A GoFirst flight from Delhi to Guwahati was on Wednesday diverted to Jaipur after its windshield cracked mid-air, ANI reported, citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials.

This is the third time in two days that a GoFirst flight has developed technical snags, ANI reported.

On Tuesday, a GoFirst aircraft from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi after its engine developed a snag. A Delhi-bound GoFirst flight had to return to Srinagar after the exhaust gas temperature crossed the limit in one of the engines.

The matter is being investigated and the company’s aircraft are grounded, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. The flights can resume only after they are cleared by the authorities.

The aviation regulator on Tuesday conducted spot checks after several aircraft reported technical snags in the last month. It found that an insufficient number of engineers has been certifying aircraft of various carriers before take-off.

The maintenance engineers are incorrectly identifying the “cause of a reported defect”, the aviation regulator added.

The airlines have been asked to tend to all the flaws and shortcomings by July 28.

Technical malfunctions in flights

On Sunday, an IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi airport after the pilot observed a technical glitch.

The incident took place a day after an Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Dubai had to be diverted to Oman’s capital city Muscat after the passengers smelled a burning odour in the cabin.

At least nine incidents of technical malfunction have been reported on SpiceJet planes in the last 30 days.

On Sunday, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met the regulator officials and members of the ministry. He “re-emphasised to strictly adhere to the prescribed safety norms and avoid any kind of laxity towards passenger safety”.