Former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa was on Wednesday cleared of all charges in an abetment to suicide case, reported NDTV.

Eshwarappa was booked in April after Santosh Patil – a Belagavi-based contractor who had accused him of corruption – was found dead in a lodge in Udupi. The contractor allegedly died by suicide.

In a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by him to his friends, Patil had named Eshwarappa as the “sole cause” of his death. Eshwarappa, he alleged, had demanded 40% commission to clear his Rs 4 crore bill for the work that he had done for the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments of the Karnataka government.

Eshwarappa was forced to resign as Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister after he was booked in the case.

In a closure report filed before a special MP/MLA court on Wednesday, the police said that Patil died by suicide, but Eshwarappa has been acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The Shivamogga MLA said he was confident of being absolved of the charges, reported The Times of India.

“Today, the police have come up with a report in the Santosh Patil suicide,” he told reporters. “I have come out clean in the report. Police have said that I have no role in it, which is a matter of joy for me.”

When asked if he would be made a minister again, Eshwarappa said he has left the decision to the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership.