A truck driver who has been accused of killing Surender Singh Bishnoi, the deputy superintendent of police in Haryana’s Taoru town, was arrested from Ganghora village in Rajasthan on Wednesday, said state Home Minister Anil Vij.

The driver, who is the prime accused person in the case, has been identified as Sabbir alias Mittar.

Accused Mittar s/o Ishak in DSP murder case has been arrested by Haryana Police from Village Ganghora, PS Pahari District Bharatpur today — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) July 20, 2022

On Tuesday, Bishnoi had received information about illegal stone mining near the Aravalli mountain range in Haryana’s Nuh district.

When Bishnoi arrived at the spot for inspection with a police team, the miners reportedly began to flee. The deputy superintendent stood in the way of some vehicles and signalled them to stop. However, the truck driver allegedly ran over him.

Bishnoi died on the spot.

Ikkar, who is also an accused man in the case, was arrested by the police on Tuesday after a brief gunfight, reported the Hindustan Times. He was shot in the leg during the operation and was later admitted to Nalhar Medical College in Nuh.

Following Ikkar’s questioning, the police on Wednesday tracked Sabbir to Rajasthan.

“We arrested the main accused, Sabbir, alias Mittar, from the Pahari police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan,” said Nuh’s Superintendent of Police Varun Singla. “The 30-year-old had fled to his relatives’ place in Rajasthan after committing the crime.”

The police raided 30 locations in order to arrest Sabbir, Singla told ANI.

“He was repeatedly changing his locations,” he added. “We’ll apply for his police remand and probe him accordingly.”

Nuh, Haryana | Prime accused arrested. We had raided about 30 locations to nab him...he was repeatedly changing his locations...We'll apply for his police remand & probe him accordingly: SP Varun Singla on the arrest in connection with the killing of Taoru DSP Surender Singh pic.twitter.com/ffSFFnCelR — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

The police are on the lookout for Sabbir’s other accomplices.

Meanwhile, Vij said on Thursday that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into Singh’s death.

The Haryana government will also investigate illegal mining in Nuh’s Mewat region, the home minister added.