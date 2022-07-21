Counting of votes to elect the 15th president of India began at 11 am on Thursday in Parliament, the Election Commission said. The results are expected to be declared by 4 pm.

Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure will end on July 24 and the next president will take oath on July 25. Nearly 4,800 MP and MLAs voted on Monday to elect the next president of India.

#WATCH The process of counting of votes for the Presidential election has started in Parliament#Delhi pic.twitter.com/s8uss15xn3 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, has emerged as the front runner with several Opposition parties also announcing their support for her. The Opposition parties had jointly picked former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

Murmu’s vote share is expected to cross 60% due to support from non-NDA parties like the Shiv Sena Biju Janata Dal, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Janata Dal (Secular), Shiromani Akali Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

The 64-year-old is from Odisha and served as the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. If elected, Murmu will be the first Adivasi woman to become India’s president.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has, however, accused the BJP of creating symbols to fool India. Kumar urged that Murmu should not be made into a symbol for Adivasis. Meanwhile, Sinha has maintained that the presidential election is not a contest between individuals but a battle between two opposing ideologies.