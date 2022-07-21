A Bajrang Dal worker was on Wednesday attacked in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district for allegedly making statements in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, NDTV reported.

Sharma had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a debate on the Times Now television channel on May 26.

The worker, identified as Ayush Jadam, said he was riding a motorbike on the Ujjain Road when he was stopped by a group of 10 to 12 men.

“The men riding seven or eight motorbikes stopped me and asked if I was Ayush Jadam,” the 25-year-old said. “When I confirmed, they attacked me with sharp-edged weapons, including knives and swords. They said I would be beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma.”

Agar Malwa Kotwali Police Station in-charge Harish Jejurikar confirmed that the man was attacked, PTI reported.

Jadam sustained head injuries and was admitted to hospital, NDTV reported.

Rakesh Sagar, the district’s police superintendent, said that officials were deployed in the Agar Malwa town to prevent any law and order situation.

“It is a matter of investigation if the victim had indeed supported Sharma and in what manner,” Sagar added, PTI reported.

A case has been registered against 13 persons for the attack on Ayush Jadam. The accused persons have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, PTI reported. A complaint was filed by Jadam’s friend Ashutosh Soni.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra held a press conference on Thursday and said that eight persons were arrested by the police.

“The other five accused will be arrested soon,” Mishra said. “Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace and we will not let anyone destroy the peace.”

Mishra also said that the National Security Act will be invoked against the accused persons.

आगर-मालवा के प्रकरण में 8 आरोपी गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं, अन्य आरोपियों की भी जल्द गिरफ्तारी हो जाएगी।



मध्यप्रदेश शांति का टापू है और किसी को शांति भंग करने की इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/0hNSMKirat — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) July 21, 2022

Sharma’s comments about the Prophet had led to a spate of violence and unrest across several parts of the country in June. India also faced a diplomatic outrage from a number of Gulf countries.

Last month, two men were murdered for supporting her.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was beheaded and his killing was filmed by his assailants in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on June 28. Before his murder, a chemist in Maharashtra’s Amravati was killed on June 21.