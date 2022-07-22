The big news: Nirav Modi’s assets worth Rs 253.62 crore seized by ED, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Enforcement Directorate seized cash worth Rs 20 crore from West Bengal minister’s aide, and 68th National Award winners announced.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Nirav Modi’s assets worth Rs 253.62 crore seized by Enforcement Directorate: The assets are in Hong Kong, the agency said.
- Enforcement Directorate seizes Rs 20 crore cash in raid on West Bengal minister’s associate, according to reports: The amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime in the 2018 School Service Commission recruitment scam, the agency said.
- Big wins for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ at 68th National Film Awards: ‘Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’, produced by and starring Ajay Devgn, won three awards.
- TMC’s decision to abstain from vice-presidential election is disappointing, says Margaret Alva:The Opposition’s candidate for the post said that this was not the time for ‘whataboutery, ego or anger’.
- Kerala reports third case of monkeypox in India: A 35-year-old man who had returned to Malappuram district from the United Arab Emirates on July 6 has tested positive, the state health minister says.
- Plea filed in Supreme Court against national emblem atop new Parliament building: The new emblem is a perfect replica of the original, except for its size, the government has said.
- Ambanis should continue to get security from Centre, says Supreme Court: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana quashed proceedings in the matter before the Tripura High Court.
- Railways suffered losses worth Rs 259.44 crore during Agnipath protests, Centre tells Parliament: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 2,132 trains were cancelled across the country from June 15 to June 23.
- Arvind Kejriwal criticises Centre as Delhi LG calls for probe against Manish Sisodia: Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the capital’s revamped excise policy.
- RBI has no tolerance for volatile rupee, says Governor Shaktikanta Das: The Indian currency has been touching new record lows against the United States dollar in the last few sessions.