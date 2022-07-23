A look at the top headlines of the day:

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as cases surge: The classification is the highest alert the World Health Organization can issue.

Congress seeks Smriti Irani’s ouster over ‘illegal licence’ for bar allegedly run by her daughter: Goa Excise Commissioner Narayan M Gad issued a show cause notice on Thursday to the restaurant, Silly Souls Cafe and Bar.

ED gets two-day custody of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in 2018 teacher recruitment scam: His aide Arpita Mukherjee has also been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Media is running kangaroo courts, taking democracy backwards, says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He said that biased views being spread by the media were harming the justice delivery system.

Delhi court rejects Sharjeel Imam’s interim bail plea in sedition case: The police have accused him of making inflammatory statements during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Days after leaving Tihar Jail, Mohammed Zubair says he will continue to ‘call out hate-mongers’: The journalist told ‘Deccan Herald’ he had anticipated arrest after he tweeted about suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Woman gangraped at New Delhi station, four railway employees arrested: One of the accused persons is known to the complainant and had offered to arrange a job for her in the Indian Railways. Political parties must rise above partisanship, says President Ram Nath Kovind in farewell address: Kovind’s term ends on July 24, and his successor, former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu, will be sworn in as the president on July 25.

Crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes rose from 2018 to 2020, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Offences against Scheduled Castes went up by 17.52%, while those against Scheduled Tribes jumped by 26.71% in the period.

BJP-led Centre has spent over Rs 900 crore on ads since 2019: The data was provided by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur in the Rajya Sabha.

