The big news: Monkeypox declared global health emergency by WHO, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress sought Smriti Irani’s resignation alleging her daughter runs an illegal bar, and Partha Chatterjee was sent to ED custody.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as cases surge: The classification is the highest alert the World Health Organization can issue.
- Congress seeks Smriti Irani’s ouster over ‘illegal licence’ for bar allegedly run by her daughter: Goa Excise Commissioner Narayan M Gad issued a show cause notice on Thursday to the restaurant, Silly Souls Cafe and Bar.
- ED gets two-day custody of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in 2018 teacher recruitment scam: His aide Arpita Mukherjee has also been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.
- Media is running kangaroo courts, taking democracy backwards, says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He said that biased views being spread by the media were harming the justice delivery system.
- Delhi court rejects Sharjeel Imam’s interim bail plea in sedition case: The police have accused him of making inflammatory statements during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
- Days after leaving Tihar Jail, Mohammed Zubair says he will continue to ‘call out hate-mongers’: The journalist told ‘Deccan Herald’ he had anticipated arrest after he tweeted about suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
- Woman gangraped at New Delhi station, four railway employees arrested: One of the accused persons is known to the complainant and had offered to arrange a job for her in the Indian Railways.
- Political parties must rise above partisanship, says President Ram Nath Kovind in farewell address: Kovind’s term ends on July 24, and his successor, former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu, will be sworn in as the president on July 25.
- Crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes rose from 2018 to 2020, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Offences against Scheduled Castes went up by 17.52%, while those against Scheduled Tribes jumped by 26.71% in the period.
- BJP-led Centre has spent over Rs 900 crore on ads since 2019: The data was provided by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur in the Rajya Sabha.