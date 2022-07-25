A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Four Congress MPs suspended from Monsoon Session for carrying placards inside Lok Sabha: Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned that MPs bringing placard inside the House will not be allowed to take part in the proceedings.
  2. Two days after West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest, Mamata Banerjee says she does not support corruption: Jailed TMC leader Partha Chatterjee does not need to be in hospital, says AIIMS.
  3. ‘My election is proof that poor can fulfil their dreams,’ says Droupadi Murmu as takes presidential oath: Mallikarjun Kharge not given appropriate seat at Droupadi Murmu’s swearing-in, alleges Opposition
  4. Supreme Court dismisses Congress plea challenging Aadhaar-voter ID linking:  The Election Commission will begin a campaign in Maharashtra from August 1 to encourage citizens to link their voter ID cards with Aadhaar numbers across the state.
  5. Petrol prices hiked 78 times, diesel on 76 occasions in 2021-’22, Centre tells Parliament: The petrol cost in Delhi has increased by 6.8%, while the price of diesel has risen by 10.8% between April and July this year, the government said.
  6. Monkeypox patients stable, their primary contacts are not infected, says Kerala health minister: The disease is not highly infectious and the state government is equipped to deal with it, said minister Veena George.
  7. Former President Ram Nath Kovind fulfilled BJP’s political agenda during his tenure, says Mehbooba Mufti: Kovind left the office on Monday as Droupadi Murmu took over the post.
  8. Jammu and Kashmir students, shopkeepers told to pay Rs 20 for flag hoisting campaign in Anantnag, Chadoora: The circular was withdrawn in Anantnag after social media backlash but is still in force in Budgam district’s Chadoora.
  9. Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC proceedings to decide on Shiv Sena leader: The Election Commission has asked the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde-led groups to submit documents to prove who has support of majority of the party members.
  10. Scholar Madhu Kishwar, four others booked for spreading misinformation on social media: The accused persons did not delete a communally sensitive video even after the police clarified that it was related to an incident that took place in 2017.